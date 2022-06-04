Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

NYSE DAVA opened at $105.71 on Friday. Endava has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Endava by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $2,419,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.