EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.42. 174,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnerSys by 79.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

