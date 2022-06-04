Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.66

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.66 ($13.61) and traded as high as €12.72 ($13.68). Engie shares last traded at €12.48 ($13.42), with a volume of 4,341,512 shares changing hands.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.60 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.97) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.66.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

