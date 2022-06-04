Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Enstar Group worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enstar Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Enstar Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESGR opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 0.57. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $219.00 and a 12 month high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

