Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 46.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,475 shares of company stock worth $24,357,969. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

