Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

ENV opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

