Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $51,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Equifax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

EFX stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.76 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

