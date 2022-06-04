Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQGPF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 473. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.