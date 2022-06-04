Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1,990.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

