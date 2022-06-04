Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives $3,196.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,196.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.44) to GBX 3,300 ($41.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,146 ($39.80) to GBX 2,665 ($33.72) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,918 ($36.92) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($50.61) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

EXPGY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 74,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. Experian has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

