Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.88

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 15729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $671.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.