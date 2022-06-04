Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.48. 297,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,928,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

