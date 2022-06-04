Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.60

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $139,738,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

