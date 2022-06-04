Fei Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $872.29 or 0.02917895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.00439287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

