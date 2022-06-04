FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on FGI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on FGI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a speculative buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Shares of FGI Industries stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. FGI Industries has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Research analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

