Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $188.42 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.39 or 0.00024823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00403360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00430758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 214,013,309 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.