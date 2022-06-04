Financial Comparison: Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) & Its Peers

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Esports Entertainment Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

19.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group’s competitors have a beta of -0.33, meaning that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Esports Entertainment Group Competitors 73 273 384 10 2.45

Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,383.07%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 47.95%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -186.55% -56.85% -23.96% Esports Entertainment Group Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million -$26.37 million -0.12 Esports Entertainment Group Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 67.95

Esports Entertainment Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Esports Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments. It also organizes professional and amateur esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.