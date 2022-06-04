Financial Comparison: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) & P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Privia Health Group has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.73 -$188.23 million ($2.04) -11.92 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -19.80% -47.87% -30.88% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Privia Health Group and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Privia Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $38.09, suggesting a potential upside of 56.62%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats P3 Health Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About P3 Health Partners (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

