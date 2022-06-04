First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 3.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.66% of First Citizens BancShares worth $88,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCNCA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $964.00.

FCNCA traded down $11.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $684.60. 58,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $610.67 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $655.30 and a 200 day moving average of $749.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.05.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,064 shares of company stock worth $731,428. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

