First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.37 and traded as low as C$10.60. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$11.42, with a volume of 778,514 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FR. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.83.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,713.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 776.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$92,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,248,200. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,375. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $260,525 and sold 247,569 shares valued at $4,234,274.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.