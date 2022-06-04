First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.78

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.78 and traded as low as C$36.65. First National Financial shares last traded at C$37.39, with a volume of 23,453 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. On average, analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.4800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

