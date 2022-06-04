First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.81. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWBI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.