Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $653.43 Million

Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will announce $653.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.20 million and the highest is $658.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,570.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 114.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,578. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.43.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

