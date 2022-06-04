Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,370,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,316,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after buying an additional 954,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,951. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

