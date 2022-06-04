Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £149 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($188.51) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £134.50 ($170.17) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £159.90 ($202.30) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £138 ($174.60) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £138 ($174.60) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £147.83 ($187.03).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at GBX 9,282 ($117.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,697.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,941.25. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,600 ($96.15) and a one year high of £162.75 ($205.91).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

