Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,340 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $63,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $622,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,971.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $780,450.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,779 shares in the company, valued at $33,755,232.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,700 shares of company stock worth $8,403,314 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

