FMC (NYSE:FMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $109.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of FMC opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $265,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

