Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTS. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.92.

FTS opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

