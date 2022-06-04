Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

