Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

FBHS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

