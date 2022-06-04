Frax Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $12.98 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.01240985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00405582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031562 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,477,192,622 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

