Friedenthal Financial Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 11,805,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,766,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.