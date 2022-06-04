Friedenthal Financial Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises about 1.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of RYU traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $122.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,458. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

