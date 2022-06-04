Friedenthal Financial Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,800,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 1,066,760 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after buying an additional 806,925 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 314.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,030,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.42. 4,229,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.