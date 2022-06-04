Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.80 price target (down previously from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FURY opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.