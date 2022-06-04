Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 3,418.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,418.60 ($43.25).

FUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,750 ($34.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($66.11) to GBX 3,600 ($45.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,512 ($57.09) to GBX 3,253 ($41.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FUTR stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,961 ($24.81). 657,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,806.77. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,769 ($22.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($50.20). The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($24.20) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($125,419.61).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

