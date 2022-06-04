FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $2,527.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 189.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 618,738,600 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

