GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.59.

GPS stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

