GCN Coin Market Cap Hits $42,044.03 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $42,044.03 and $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00209953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006132 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

