Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

Genius Brands International stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Genius Brands International has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 661.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Brands International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,636 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 350.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 86.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 112.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

