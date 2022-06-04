Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.