Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.38.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
