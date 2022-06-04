Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,634 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

