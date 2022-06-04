Gifto (GTO) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Gifto (GTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Gifto has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

