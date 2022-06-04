Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,796,000.

