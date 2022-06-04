Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 102,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

GSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 target price on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

