Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,774.63.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,335.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,201.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

