Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

