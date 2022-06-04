Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

