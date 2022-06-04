Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,535,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 185,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.80.

TRV opened at $174.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

