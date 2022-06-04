Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Diageo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $185.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a one year low of $175.46 and a one year high of $223.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

